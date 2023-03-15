Alex Pereira warns Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 287: ‘The fourth arrow will land in your chest. The game will be over’

Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has plans to remove any doubt in his upcoming championship rematch with arch-rival, Israel Adesanya next month at UFC 287, explaining how he will defeat the latter for the fourth time across combat sports.

Slated to make his Octagon return next month in Miami, Florida – Pereira headlines UFC 287 against Adesanya, attempting to retain a middleweight title he won back in November of last year.

Striking Octagon gold within just four fights under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, Pereira, a former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion, earned his title assault against Adesanya following a trio of wins over Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva, and Sean Strickland.

And in devastating fashion at Madison Square Garden, Pereira managed to score a fifth round TKO win over Adesanya – rallying to clinch the undisputed middleweight crown.

Alex Pereira taunts Israel Adesanya in another chilling message

In a promotional video posted on social media, Adesanya insists that “the game is not over” between himself and Sao Paulo striker, however, Pereira begs to differ.

“The fourth arrow with land in your chest,” Alex Pereira commented. “So the game will be over.

Poatan stays trolling pic.twitter.com/LudENWRzBB — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) March 14, 2023

Twice defeating Adesanya during their tenures under the above-mentioned, GLORY Kickboxing banner, Pereira first managed to land a dubious decision win over the City Kickboxing favorite – before stopping Adesanya with a thunderous KO in his native Brazili in a rematch.

Pereira and Adesanya sit atop next month’s UFC 287 card in the ‘Sunshine State’ – with welterweight contenders, Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal taking billing in a co-main event slot.

Burns returned to the winner’s enclosure back in January on homesoil with a submission win over Neil Magny, while Masvidal looks to snap a three-fight losing skid in his first Octagon appearance in 13 months.