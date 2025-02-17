Alex Pereira urged to avoid super fight with boxing star Oleksandr Usyk: ‘It’s a mismatch’

Amid links to a stunning super fight later this year, Alex Pereira has been urged against pursuing a boxing match with former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk — with British striking veteran, Carl Froch describing a potential pairing as a “mismatch” of talent.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight kingpin under the umbrella of the Octagon, is slated to return next month in the headliner of UFC 313 in Las Vegas, taking on surging Russian rival and former title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev in a heated grudge fight.

Himself most recently defending and retaining his crowns in an immediate title rematch with ex-WBC kingpin, Tyson Fury last year, Usyk is sure to have a keen eye on proceedings later this month between former foe, Daniel Dubois who puts his IBF crown on the line against New Zealand veteran, Joseph Parker.

However, last week, the Ukrainian made headlines after claiming he would weigh up a super fight in the squared circle against former two-weight champion, Pereira.

“Next? Maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to,” Oleksandr Usyk said during a recent interview.

Alex Pereira urged to avoid super fight with Oleksandr Usyk next

And while fans and pundits alike have been receptive to a potential pairing of the duo, former world champion puncher, Froch has urged the Brazilian to reconsider a pairing, describing a clash as a huge “mismatch”.

“Last night, I watched Alex Pereira sparring on YouTube,” Carl Froch said on his own channel. “He’s okay. He’s a little bit upright. Chin’s in the air a bit, but he’s a bit bolt-rigid. No head movement and quite basic. (Oleksandr) Usyk’s dealt with the best in the world, so Usyk against Alex Pereira in a boxing match based on what I’ve seen of Periera [is a mismatch].

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s an absolute machine,” Froch explained. “What a guy. I’ve got nothing but praise for him in his discipline. Brilliant fighter. Like I said, one of the biggest names now in the UFC. Oleksandr Usyk against Pereira in a boxing ring? For me, it’s a mismatch, it’s not something I’d really wanna see. I’d probably like to see that in the cage, if I’m honest. But that’s just the fighter in me saying, ‘How good would one of the best in the boxing world do against somebody like Alex Periera, who is a top UFC fighter?’”