Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira unloaded on Abus Magomedov following his lopsided loss to Sean Strickland on Saturday night.

Magomedov found himself in a very favorable position, scoring a main event matchup with a top-ten-ranked contender in just his second fight with his promotion. Unfortunately, Magomedov was unable to capitalize on the moment and was downright outmatched by ‘Tarzan’ who managed to put the Dagestani standout away in less than two rounds. Following the decisive result, Alex Pereira took to his YouTube channel and vented his frustration over the amateur-esque performance that Magomedov delivered in his sophomore appearance.

READ MORE:  Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington moves as pick 'em fight ahead of expected UFC title showdown

“Abus started strong and Strickland was leading with his pressure and was growing at the end of the first round and in the second round, this guy (Abus) was dead. Dead,” Pereira said. 

Abus Magomedov Fired the First Shot, But Alex Pereira Delivered the Knockout Blow

There is certainly no love lost between Alex Pereira and Abus Magomedov. Following his successful UFC debut, Magomedov suggested that he could defeat both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira on the same night. This led to Pereira doing some research on the surging standout and quickly called into question Magomedov’s seemingly-manufactured record.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira favored in potential UFC title fight against Jamahal Hill: 'It's perfect for him'

“All of you watched the fight. A guy who, I will repeat, has a fake record, he has a lot of fights but against who? If you watched the fight, you see this guy was turning his back to the referee, showing to everybody, as well to the referee, that he didn’t want to fight anymore. It was very difficult for him,” Pereira concluded.

Magomedov fell to 1-1 in the UFC and 25-5-1 overall following his lackluster performance at UFC Vegas 76.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira racially-profiled by Walmart walker, Israel Adesanya reacts: 'I wish the guy tried'

After handing the middleweight title back to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, Alex Pereira will make his light heavyweight debut on July 29 when the promotion heads back to Salt Lake City for UFC 291. Poatan’ will square off against former 205-pound king Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of the evening. The winner will likely secure themselves a title opportunity in the near future.

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.