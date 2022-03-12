LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal results throughout the night (Sat. March 12. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility — one-time light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos returns as he looks to defend his #5 rank against the surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

In his most recent outing, Brazilian striker, Santos snapped a three-fight losing run with a rather forgettable unanimous decision win against Johnny Walker back in October.

For Ankalaev, the #6 ranked contender is currently in the midst of a seven-fight winning run, most recently closing out a unanimous decision victory of his own against former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

UFC Vegas 50 Results: Santos vs. Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 50 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 50 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov

