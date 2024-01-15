UFC star Alex Pereira eyes title fight with Jamahal Hill in next Octagon walk: ‘Let’s focus on what matters’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has sights fixed on a title defense against former gold holder, Jamahal Hill first and foremost in his return to the Octagon, appearing to brush aside any talk of a long-awaited bout between himself and Russian challenger, Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, landed the vacant light heavyweight crown at UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden – stopping Jiri Prochazka with a second round TKO to become a two-weight champion.

And linked with a UFC 300 return in April – particularly with an interim heavyweight title clash with current gold holder, Tom Aspinall, Pereira recently shot down any idea of a fight with the British fighter, claiming while a heavyweight move may materialize in the future, April may come too soon.

Alex Pereira prefers Jamahal Hill fight in UFC comeback?

Following UFC Vegas 84 over the course of the weekend, the aforenoted, Ankalaev inserted himself firmly into the championship picture – stopping Pereira’s compatriot, Johnny Walker with a stunning second round knockout in the pair’s rematch.

And attending the UFC Apex facility event, the aforenoted, Hill – the first Dana White’s Contender Series product to strike gold, appears to be the main focus for defending champion, Pereira, who eyes a title battle in his immediate future.

Alex Pereira esta enfocado en Jamahal Hill. #UFC pic.twitter.com/wH2odLN24C — Eric Alexander (@EricAIexander) January 15, 2024

“Guys let’s focus on what matters which is Jamahal (Hill),” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account. “And then I’ll focus on breaking another record by making two title defesnes in the shortest time possible.”

Fighting Sao Paulo native, Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira for a vacant title last January in Brazil, Hill struck gold with a unanimous decision win over the former champion, and has been linked with a title fight against Pereira in the time since.

