Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev rematch will be “different”, says 205-pound contender

Dominick Reyes has explained why he believes the rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will be different.

As we know, in their first meeting at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev was able to defeat Alex Pereira and claim the UFC light heavyweight championship. Ever since then, it’s seemed inevitable that we’d see some kind of rematch between the two – and now, it’s official.

At UFC 320 in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will get his shot at revenge. He’s wasting no time in trying to win back the belt that was taken from him, and even if he loses, you’d have to think he’ll already be thinking about the possibility of a run in the heavyweight division.

One man who will be keeping a close eye on the rematch is none other than light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes. In a recent interview, he had the following to say about Alex Pereira’s chances this time around.

Dominick Reyes’ view on Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2

“I think it will be different in the sense that Alex actually had time off, and he’s had time to better prepare,” Reyes said. “He fought, what, four times in a year or something? I think him losing that fight made him have to dig in more. I think it will be a different fight. Alex has worked extremely hard, and he’s very focused.

“Don’t get me wrong: Ankalaev is very good fighter. Alex looked lackluster in the last fight,, which is rare. He didn’t pull the trigger, which is not very common for him. It could have just been Ankalaev’s movement, and his threat of the takedown, kept Alex on his heels.”

Regardless of who comes out on top, it certainly feels like Reyes is one big win over Carlos Ulberg away from getting back to a title shot.