Kicking off the UFC Vegas 20 main card is a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Kevin Croom.

Round 1: Both fighters open up with some kicks. Croom partially eats a body kick. He clinches Caceres up but Caceres has the underhooks and reverses him against the fence. Croom reverses soon after before Caceres separates. Croom doesn’t take long to clinch him again and is looking for the takedown. Croom nearly lands it but Caceres is doing well to defend it. Caceres lands a knee but slips. Croom pulls him down but Caceres ends up on top as he lands two big hammerfists. Croom gets up and goes for another takedown but Caceres continues to defend. Caceres is pulled down but gets right back up as the round ends.

Round 2: Croom rushes for another takedown but Caceres defends again and they return to striking. Caceres lands a big shot as Croom looks for another takedown. Croom isn’t stopping as he continues to look to get the fight to the ground. Caceres is finally on his back with Croom in his guard. Croom looks to advance but Caceres is looking for the triangle and it looks really close. Caceres lets it go soon after. They get to their feet but Croom has his back. He fails to get him down as the round ends.

Round 3: Croom gets wobbled by a number of strikes by Caceres. He is much slower and sloppier as he continues to look for the takedown. Caceres defends and now has Croom’s back. Croom rolls to the ground and Caceres is on top. He looks to take Croom’s back on the ground now and has the hooks in. Cacares looks for the rear naked choke but Croom is doing well to defend so far. Caceres lands some strikes and ends the fight strongly.

Official result: Alex Caceres defeats Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27).