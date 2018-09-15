Aleksei Oleinik vs. Mark Hunt Full Fight Video Highlights

Longtime heavyweight veterans Aleksei Oleinik and Mark Hunt put on a rousing one-round showcase in the main event of today’s (Sat., Sept. 15, 2018) UFC Fight Night 136 from Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Oleinik picked up his amazing 45th submission victory with an impressive rear-naked choke of Hunt in the final minute of the opening frame. It wasn’t without some major adversity, however, as Oleinik took a ton of damage from the notoriously hard-hitting Hunt early.

‘The Super Samoan’ landed some monster low kicks on Oleinik that badly bruised and battered his leg. Then Hunt’s feared striking power came into play when he landed a clean straight that Oleinik somehow stayed upright after absorbing:

Oleinik came back with a power left of his own shortly thereafter that wobbled Hunt:

As expected, Oleinik then attempted to take the fight to the ground and exercise his glaring area of strength.

Hunt defended the initial takedown attempt, but Oleinik eventually drug “The Super Samoan” to the mat, took his back, and stopped the action with a rear-naked choke:

I guess Mark Hunt has a neck after all. "The Boa Constrictor" strikes again, as Aleksei Oleinik (57-11-1) taps the "Super Samoan" with a first-round RNC! The 41-year-old is 15-2 in his last 17 and has finished 53 of 57 wins, 45 by submission, and 45 in the first round. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/Onqj6lXIpR — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) September 15, 2018

The Russian vet was all respect after his biggest-ever win, bowing to his infamous opponent: