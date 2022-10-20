The UFC has officially parted ways with three more fighters. Aleksei Oleinik, Randy Costa, and Yamato Nishikawa have all been released from their contracts and cut from the roster.

The 45-year-old Ukrainian heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik is 2-4 in his last six bouts. Since his split decision win over Fabricio Werdum, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ has lost to Derrick Lewis, Chris Daukaus, Sergey Spivak, and most recently, Ilir Latifi. Prior to entering the UFC, Aleksei Oleinik had fought in Bellator, KSW, and M-1. He had been a staple of the UFC’s heavyweight division since 2014.

‘The Zohan’ Randy Costa is a US-born athlete who dropped three in a row in the UFC’s bantamweight division. His consecutive losses include Adrian Yanez, Tony Kelley, and Guido Cannetti. In his career, Costa earned two TKO victories in the UFC. After a successful run in Cage Titans, Costa made his debut in the UFC in 2019.

19-year-old Japanese-born fighter Yamato Nishikawa never made his official debut in the UFC’s welterweight division. With a 21-3-6 record, this young fighter was signed and booked to face Magomed Mustafaev at UFC 280 this weekend. This bout was canceled due to a contract dispute, and now Nishikawa has been released.