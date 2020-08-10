Aleksei Oleinik is keeping his head held high.

Oleinik suffered a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of Derrick Lewis in the UFC Vegas 6 headliner this past weekend.

It put an end to a two-fight winning streak for the heavyweight veteran, but he is only looking forward as he hopes to bounce back from this latest setback.

“There are always 2 ways: forward and back,” Oleinik wrote on Instagram. “I choose the first one.”

Somewhat strangely, Oleinik also put the location of his Instagram post as “Hell.”

However, the Russian is no stranger to bouncing back from knockout defeats. His most recent two-fight winning run with victories over Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum notably came after back-to-back knockout losses to Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris last year.

If anyone can do it — especially at the age of 43 — it’s Oleinik.

What do you make of Oleinik’s post-fight statement? And who should he face next?