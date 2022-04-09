UFC heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik picks up the 60th win of his career, submitting Jared Vanderaa with a first round scarf hold forcing the tap.

In the featured early prelim of UFC 273, Oleinik found himself in trouble early, as Vanderaa was able to secure back control and appeared to be searching for his own submission finish. However, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ lived up to his nickname, slipping free of Vanderaa’s grasp and moving to side control.

From there, it was one way traffic. Oleinik locked up the scarf hold, and Vanderaa had no choice but to tap out. Oleinik’s squeeze was so strong that his opponent was left retching on the canvas.

At the age of 44, Oleinik has 60 wins to his name, a truly impressive feat considering the consistently high caliber of opposition he has been facing over the years.

Below, catch the highlights from Aleksei Oleinik’s impressive submission win over Jared Vanderaa:

DO NOT GO TO THE GROUND WITH A BOA CONSTRICTOR! 🐍@OleynikUFC casually picks up WIN NUMBER SIXTY of his professional career! 🤯 #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/knjtjvnTsq — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 9, 2022

WIN NUMBER 60.



An absolutely unbelievable milestone from the Boa Constrictor 🐍 @OleynikUFC! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/V8GBdiuO0Y — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 9, 2022

