Aleksei Oleinik’s Ex-Wife Fires Back: “He Didn’t Leave Me with Wealth, Only Debts and a Broken Family”

In March, 80-fight UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik claimed that he lost everything, including his children and home, after his ex-wife, Tatyana Oleinik, filed for a divorce.

During an interview with Match TV, Oleinik shared his side of the story, claiming that he’d begged and pleaded with his ex-wife to save their marriage. “She filed for divorce, I did not want to divorce, for more than six months I asked, persuaded, begged to save the family,” he said. Oleinik also went on to seemingly label her a gold digger, claiming that she had never thanked him for lavish gifts over the years, like jewelry, cars, and a six-figure sum that went toward their real estate.

Despite only getting one side of the story, fight fans were quick to vilify Tatyana Oleinik, believing that she had tossed her ex-husband aside after his lucrative career in combat sports was all but over.

Now, she is fighting back against the allegations and trying to set the record straight.

During a recent interview with Parry Punch, disputed claims that he had taken everything from her ex-husband in the midst of a bitter divorce, and shed some light on what ultimately came between them.

“I don’t quite understand why people hate me right now and are discussing my personality as a sugar baby or using other not-nice terms,” she said through a translator. “When we got to know each other in 2007, Alex had quit his athletic career, and it was our common decision to continue. I was a big part of his comeback. It was a great help from my side. “Problems in the family started in 2021, while he still had his career. In February 2021, he started to date my best friend behind my back. In June 2021, he left the family for the first time to be with her, but after finding out she had several men supporting her financially, he came back to the family and asked for forgiveness. I did forgive him because I loved him and wanted to save the family and our marriage.”

Tatyana claims aleksei Oleinik left his family with a half-million-dollar mortgage

Despite Aleksei Oleinik’s claim that his wife left him broke and penniless, Tatyana says it was he who left her and their children destitute and dealing with a mountain of debt.

“I’m doing my best to keep my kids happy and maintain their lifestyle, but as a mother of three minors, it’s impossible to work full-time,” Oleinik added. “My youngest son comes home at 3:00 p.m., and all the kids have tutors, sports, and other activities. It’s a full-time job taking care of them, and I work as much as I can on the side. “After Alexei left, he said he was leaving Tatiana and the children a big house, but he didn’t pay for his own house, so it was repossessed. The house they live in now still has a credit of more than half a million dollars. He promised to pay it in their agreement, but hasn’t. When he says he left all his belongings to Tatiana, in reality, he left only debts and obligations.”

She also disputed Aleksei’s claim that he left their home with nothing more than a single suitcase and the clothes on his back.

“It’s not that Alexei was left penniless by Tatyana. If the house was paid off, there wouldn’t be financial problems. But because of the huge credit and loans, he left them with obligations to pay off, not wealth. “When Alexei claimed he left with just one suitcase, Tatyana laughed because she regularly sent him with multiple suits and belongings. He would take antiques and collectibles each time he visited. Once, he even entered the house and threw her personal belongings in the garbage. She sees this as an act of anger because she wouldn’t take him back. Despite all this, she says she’s happy with her kids, dogs, and friends, and just wants to move forward.”

Known as ‘The Boa Constrictor’ to UFC fans, Aleksei Oleinik went 9-8 inside the Octagon during his eight-year run with the promotion. During that time, his disclosed earnings came out to $712,000, or roughly $89k per year.

Since his UFC run came to an end, Oleinik has made appearances on the regional scene in Russia and suffered a first-round knockout loss against Gerônimo dos Santos at BKFC 71 in April.