While UFC London ended tragically with an injury to UK star Tom Aspinall, there were some thrilling moments throughout. However, according to Aleksandar Rakic, one of the more exciting moments of the night seems to have occurred in the crowd.

Attending the fights, Rakic was sitting in the same row of seats as his former opponent, Jimi Manuwa. After the event ended, Rakic was getting escorted back to the hotel by security, where he had to pass by Manuwa to exit. According to the ‘Rocket’, this is where words ensued, and the ‘Poster Boy’ allegedly punched him as Rakic was turning his back.

“Jimi Manuwa, you piece of sh*t,” Rakic said, taking to Twitter to make a video statement. “You son of a b*tch. What a p*ssy move you did last night on me.”

Aleksandar Rakic Describes Getting Sucker Punched At UFC London

“Guys, I would just let you know that after the event at UFC London, the security was escorting me to the transfer back to the hotel, and ‘Mr. Still Sleep’ was sitting in my row at the end of the row, so I needed to pass by.” Rakic said, describing the incident. “And I pass by and he talked to me something – I didn’t really pay attention.”

“I have nothing to do with that guy,” Aleksandar Rakic continued. “For me, this is over. So I started to turn away and he sucker-punched me. And even in that close range, he couldn’t catch my head. I think he caught me with the forearm on my neck.”

Hey Jimi,

At 14-3, with six UFC victories under his belt, Aleksandar Rakic is one of the premier light heavyweights in the world. Coming off of a leg injury in his last fight against Jan Blachowicz, the ‘Rocket’ is on the road to recovery and undoubtedly hopes to return with a crescendo.

For Jimi Manuwa, four consecutive losses with three being via KO/TKO have spelled the end of his career. Ironically, it was actually Rakic who defeated him last, with a stunning head kick that turned the lights out and retired Manuwa.

