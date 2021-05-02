Aleksandar Rakic believes he’s not being mentioned on purpose.

Jiri Prochazka has been the talk of the combat sports world ever since his impressive second-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes in the UFC Vegas 25 headliner last night.

Such was his performance that observers called for him to get the next title shot while Jan Blachowicz even teased a fight despite the Czech Republic native being just 2-0 with the promotion.

Of course, one contender who is in the mix but is not being mentioned is Rakic who took to Twitter on Sunday to give his opinion on the latest developments — by comparing himself to Kamaru Usman.

“Man, I feel like @USMAN84kg felt in May 2018…To quote the great champ ‘I’M A PROBLEM!!’ Watch how none of these guys mention my name, ever. We’ll see…🚀🚀🚀”

It is a bit odd that Rakic believes his position is similar to Usman.

While Rakic is 6-1 in the UFC and is on a two-fight winning streak, his last two wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos were drab to say the least and in no way dominant like Usman’s pre-title victories.

It’s fair to say that most would even prefer to see Prochazka fight for the title over Rakic at the moment as well. If Rakic has a standout victory in his next outing, however, things can change.