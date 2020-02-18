Aleksandar Rakic Inks New Six-Fight Deal With UFC

Spread the word!













The UFC has inked one of their most promising prospects, Aleksandar Rakic, to a new six-fight deal.

Rakic officially announced the contract extension on his Instagram page. It’s his third contract with the company in two years.

“Pleased to announce that I signed a new long term contract with 6 fights in the @ufc . This is the 3rd contract with the company in 2 years.

Rocket Time”

Previously, Rakic was on a four-fight win streak before running into Volkan Oezdemir in December. The loss was a split decision loss, and his first since his last and only other defeat, a submission loss in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut back in 2011. Rakic truly burst onto the scene with his UFC Stockholm win over Jimi Mauwa in June of 2019.

The 28-year-old knocked Manuwa out in the first round with a head kick. Along with a big win, the victory also earned him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus, the first of his career. At the time, it was also the second consecutive stoppage win in a row for Rakic under the UFC’s banner.

Rakic has not competed since the December loss to Oezdemir. It will be interesting to see who the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion matches Rakic up with next.

What do you think about the UFC inking Rakic down to a new six-fight deal?