Al Iaquinta Fires Back At Kevin Lee’s Latest Threat

Al Iaquinta fires back at the latest threat made by Kevin Lee while doing an interview to promote their rematch. Earlier this week, the title contender has made one promise. That is to send his opponent back to the prelims after being in main event spots.

Well, now, it’s Iaquinta turn to fire back at these comments which was the fact that he didn’t think it was a very nice thing to say. Since their first fight, he’s 5-2 while Lee is 10-2. Iaquinta is coming off the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career.

He agreed to step in on 24 hours notice and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of the UFC 223. The promotion was seeking a replacement for both Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway. Khabib ended up winning the fight by decision along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.



“He’s not very nice. That’s not cool. I don’t wish that upon him,” Iaquinta said (H/T to MMaMania). I think if I would like to beat him, and beat him impressively. I get it, you know, we both move our way up. I don’t really care either way. I think he’s just trying to hype a fight up.”

UFC on FOX 31 is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.