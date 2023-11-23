Ailin Perez Made More Money on OnlyFans Than she did fighting at UFC Vegas 82

Bantamweight standout Ailin Perez made more money on OnlyFans than she did competing inside the Octagon last weekend.

Following a mostly dominant victory over Lucie Pudilová at UFC Vegas 82, Perez took the opportunity during her post-fight interview to shout out her own OnlyFans page in hopes of making a few extra bucks. As it turns out, she made more than a few.

“On a month-to-month basis, it really depends on how it’s been because I keep evolving with this. But, since Thursday until now, it’s been over $30,000,” said Perez during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “Each time I fight it is going to keep multiplying, it’s just going to be better every time I fight. “I got paid $24,000 for the fight because I’m on my first contract. As I keep fighting I will get paid more and more and by the next contract, hopefully, it is more. By the next fight, hopefully, I get a new extension, which is what I’m looking for and hopefully, I can multiply that number so it is even better pay than what I got” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Ailín Pérez says since Thursday she has made $30K on her OnlyFans.



Says she made $24K for the fight (that is before any sponsorship money is received).#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/sUC7Hx6gw7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 22, 2023

Perez is currently on a 12×12 contract with the UFC, earning her a guaranteed $12,000 to show with the payout doubling if she wins. She did note that her $24,000 purse did not include any sponsorship payouts, but it’s becoming increasingly more common for female fighters to find greater financial success on OnlyFans than they do working for the UFC.

With the unanimous decision victory over Pudilová, Ailin Perez is now 2-1 inside the Octagon and 9-2 overall. Her first victory under the UFC banner came in July when she bested the returning ‘Rebel Girl’ Ashlee Evans-Smith. She has now won back-to-back bouts since coming up short in her promotional debut against Stephanie Egger last year.