AI and the Octagon: How Dana White and Mark Zuckerberg Are Revolutionizing Rankings

UFC President Dana White will apparently be working with Mark Zuckerberg on AI to overhaul the UFC rankings. Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 308, hosted in Abu Dhabi, the UFC leader explained his vision.

Dana White, long-time UFC president, has taken aim at the UFC rankings system claiming it is inaccurate and he is not happy with it. Mainly, he has been vocal about how low Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has been ranked on the pound-for-pound system. Fighters and media have agreed that rankings could use a rework, but are uncertain about White’s solution: using AI.

Mark Zuckerberg has developed a notable interest in MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has been vocal about his passion for these sports, actively training and competing in tournaments. Additionally, he made headlines by appearing in the corner of UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Dana White explained:

“We literally had meetings this week to work on it, and I talked to Mark Zuckerberg about AI. That’s how high-level we’re talking tech. I’m totally going to fix the rankings, and we’re going to make a lot of strong moves coming into 2025.”

