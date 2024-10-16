Dana White Reveals Start of Huge Plan to Fix UFC Rankings

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he plans on taking control of the promotion’s rankings away from media members.

As we know, Dana White is a hard man to please. If he isn’t a fan of something, then he’ll let you know about it – and he’s never been one to shy away from giving his opinion. With that being said, it certainly seems as if some issues bother him more than others – and that much is an understatement.

Recently, it’s emerged that White isn’t a big fan of the way that the Ultimate Fighting Championship currently conducts their rankings. For a while now, that sentiment has been ringing out across the MMA community. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a solution up to this point.

However, according to Dana White himself, all of that could be about to change in the wake of him being left seething at Khalil Rountree Jr not being moved up at 205 pounds.

Dana White slams UFC rankings

“If you look at who [Alex] Pereira has beat, and how he’s beat them leading up to this fight. He [Khalil Rountree Jr] was winning on the scorecards when he got stopped. He was ahead. [He] stayed in the pocket, put on one of the greatest fights anybody has ever seen, and he stays at number 8. I just, I can’t handle incompetence. I can’t take it anymore. It’s driving me crazy.

“I can’t let people that I don’t believe know what the f*** they’re talking about deal with the rankings anymore. I just can’t do it. I have to figure out a solution. Tomorrow, I have a meeting with a group of people coming to me saying they have the solution to this problem. God I hope they’re right, because I’m gonna change it. The media will no longer control the rankings in the UFC.”