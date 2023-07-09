Dricus Du Plessis has punched his ticket for a middleweight world title fight with reigning champion Israel Adesanya.

‘Stillknocks’ shocked fans inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night after scoring a second-round TKO over perennial contender Robert Whittaker, booking himself his first UFC title opportunity. Dricus Du Plessis was understandably elated, but it didn’t take long for the scene to turn ugly once two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya stepped inside the Octagon for one of the most awkward face-offs in recent memory.

Many fans on social media were quick to condemn Adesanya’s racially-charged comments with many accusing him of being downright racist toward Du Plessis.

“This is my African brother right here, let’s go n*gga, what’s up b*tch?” Adesanya yelled during their UFC 290 face-off. “Let’s go n*gga, here n*gga. Wassup n*gga? Yeah, my African brother!”

“I’m African but I ain’t no brother of yours, son,” Du Plessis responded.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis Expected to Scrap at UFC 293 in September

‘The Last Stylebender’ and Dricus Du Plessis have been at odds with one another in recent months after DDP called into question Adesany’s status as a true African. Adesanya was born in Nigeria but lives and trains in New Zealand while Du Plessis was born in South Africa and has resided there his entire life. That fact led Du Plessis to suggest that he is the true African middleweight, a comment that did not sit well with the ‘Stylebender.’

“Easy fight, that’s what it is, it’s easy money,” Adesanya said. “I manifested this, I said I was going to have this moment, and I know I’m going to have this moment. Look at me. Come here. Just feel me.”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to see Israel Adesanya square off with Dricus Du Plessis inside the Octagon. ‘Stylebender’ is currently slated for a return on September 10 when the promotion heads back to Australia for UFC 293. That gives ‘Stillknocks’ roughly nine weeks to prepare for the biggest fight of his career.