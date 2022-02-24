Bellator MMA lightweight contender, Adam Piccolotti has been issued a suspension by the Mohegan Sun Athletic Commission, after he posted troubling footage of himself vomiting during his weight-cut in preparation for his Bellator 274 outing against Giorgi Karakhanyan.

Piccolotti, 13-4 as a professional, lodged a unanimous decision win over Karakhanyan at last weekend’s event in Uncasville, Connecticut – returning him to the winner’s enclosure following a split decision loss to incoming title chaser, Sidney Outlaw.

Adam Piccolotti scores career win number 13 with his judging victory against Giorgi Karakhanyan

However, post-fight, Piccolotti has since been issued a suspension by the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, after he posted footage, which has since been deleted, of him vomiting during his weight-cutting process ahead of his lightweight outing against the veteran, Karakhanyan.

In footage that has since been re-uploaded across social media, the 33-year-old can been seen aided to a portable sauna by his team in a bid to cut weight for his fight with Karakhanyan, before later instances show the grappling talent vomiting a yellow fluid from his mouth onto a towel.

Adam Piccolotti posted this on IG. Weight cutting is disgusting and can seriously harm fighters 🤮 pic.twitter.com/wSCj4hpLvc — Jon Aniks Modelo (@MMAMadnesss) February 23, 2022

Stripping down to his underwear, Piccolotti then re-enters the portable sauna once again in a bid to continue the weight-cutting process.

Mike Mazzulli, the director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation confirmed to MMA Fighting that Piccolotti had been issued a suspension for a period of six months, and was fined a sum of $2,500 as a result. The cornermen who cornered Piccolotti to his win over Karakhanyan — which will remain, have also seen their respective licenses suspended by the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation.

“Something needs to be done to deter extreme weight cutting,” Mike Mazzulli said. “After looking at that video (of Adam Piccolotti vomiting), I was appalled that a fighter would go that extent to lose weight.”



“It’s a sad commentary that a fighter would go to that extent to lose that kind of weight and feel like it’s a badge of honor to do it,” Mike Mazzulli said. “I thought we’d come a long way since 2002 and we no longer allow rubber suits, IV rehydration, but we still have fighters doing what he (Adam Piccolotti) did.”

Mazzulli then pointed out the prospect of amateur competitors viewing the video footage posted by Piccolotti, being influenced by the Californian’s methods of cutting weight before competing.

“My biggest problem is what he (Adam Piccolotti) is showing the amateur fighter that looks up to him as an elite fighter,” Mike Mazzulli said. “It’s not OK. It’s no longer OK. It’s unacceptable. And I would never have known it unless he posted it. Which is sad because he fought at Mohegan, it’s my duty to do something.”



“He doesn’t understand the ramification of what could happen in the future,” Mike Mazzulli said. “Renal failure, kidney failure… I try to stress to these fighters, take care of what you have.”

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.