‘Beyond Illegal’ – Accuse Jake Paul of Fixing Fights? You Need to Get a Lawyer Because He is Coming for You

If you accuse Jake Paul of fixing fights, you’d better lawyer up.

Paul has been the recipient of significant criticism in recent years, much of it surrounding his carefully curated collection of past-their-prime MMA opponents and ex-boxing stars who have already hit their expiration date. But even though he’s reguarly fighting athletes old enough to be his father, there’s one accusation that accompanies practically every Jake Paul appearance — fight fixing.

Paul and his team have been reguarly accused of paying opponents to take it easy inside the ring, or even take a dive. It all seemingly started in 2021 with his sixth-round TKO of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Tampa.

‘The Problem Child’ has expressed his frustration over the claim, but now he’s taking things a step further. Recently, Paul retained the services of powerhouse lawyer Alex Spiro to pursue legal action against anyone claiming that his fights are staged or fixed.

“I’ve been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he has suffered,” Spiro told The Post. “If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences.”

Jake Paul accused of committing a crime with fight-fixing allegations

Offering his take on the situation, Chael Sonnen attempted to pour cold water on the fight-fixing accusations, hammering home how illegal it is to manipulate the results of a regulated sport.

“You’re accusing him of a crime,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t think that you’re aware of that. It is beyond illegal to rig something that has gaming. Beyond illegal. If you got people to believe that he’s paying off these fights and they’re out there cooperating, it literally takes from every ounce of sweat, every bit of fear that he had that he overcame with courage—it takes it all away. “You’re accusing him of a crime. It is illegal. It is theft. This sport is regulated.”



If you want to know more about how fixing fights can land you in some serious hot water, just ask James Krause.