Abdul Razak Alhassan Hopes Karma Gets His Rape Accusers

Abdul Razak Alhassan will make his long-awaited return to fighting at UFC Fight Night 172 which takes place on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi this Wednesday (July 15). Alhassan hasn’t fought for 22 months due to allegations of rape made against him by two Texas women.

The claims stem from an encounter on March 23, 2018. Alhassan had been working as a bouncer at a bar in Texas. He met two women and took them both back to one of their homes. In September 2018 he was indicted on charges of rape after the women claimed he attacked them. He was found not guilty of the accusations in March 2020.

Alhassan spoke to MMA Junkie ahead of his return to the Octagon to explain the ordeal he had been through for the past two years, he said.

“It’s forever changed because your name can never be the same. But for me, life is back to normal. The reason I say that is the past two years, life was not normal. The only thing pretty much I did was cry, sleep, look at my family. I’d cry in my sleep without even knowing I was crying. My family would wake me up saying I’m crying in my sleep, stressed, thinking about what’s going to happen in the future.”

While Alhassan says he is happier than ever after being exonerated he admits to thinking about revenge against the women who had drove him to suicidal thoughts. Today, he just hopes karma gets his accusers somewhere down the line.

“When I was going through all this, I said to myself that death was good for me, that I was going through this embarrassment that I’m going (through),” Alhassan said. “I’m a good person. I’d never do what they said I did. It got to a point where I asked myself, ‘Why is God letting evil people like that live?’ Because if I didn’t do something like that to you, why?

“… I thought about revenge. If I tell you I didn’t, I’m lying. I thought about all the revenge in this world in that I can – for the pain they are putting me through. They are out there stripping, not caring what they’re doing to me, having lives, posting things on social media happy, throwing alcohol (back), while I’m home crying every day. I can’t even take care of my kids. So much anger. I have so much anger. I know it’s behind me now, but I really hope God takes some huge revenge on these girls. I really hope they get what they deserve.”

Are you happy to see Abdul Razak Alhassan back fighting?