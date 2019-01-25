Aaron Pico Thinks He’ll Become MMA’s Youngest Champion

Featherweight Aaron Pico will face the toughest test of his young career on Saturday night.

And he couldn’t be happier about it.

The Viacom-owned promotion will get their year kicked off this weekend with Bellator 214 live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The evening will culminate with Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader going at it to crown the winner of the World Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Before the main event, however, Pico will face the stiffest test of his career when he squares off with the MMA Lab’s Henry Corrales. The bout will take place close to his home in California. Speaking up during a pre-fight scrum via MMA Fighting, Pico was glad to have the convenience:

“Yeah, it feels good honestly, it really does. It’s kind of weird because I sleep in my own bed, cut weight in my garage, I have a sauna, treadmill, everything I need. I’m so used to being in a hotel room. It’s different, but it’s just like normal you know? All my meals are cooked at home so I can’t complain.”

The Youngest Champ?

As for the perceived pressure of being the co-main event on such an important card, Pico wouldn’t want it any other way. He also believes a title shot would be next should he get his hand raised on Saturday night. that’s the next step towards becoming the youngest champion in MMA history:

“Absolutely. I like to have that pressure on me every fight. It just brings a different type of urgency, different type of focus. That’s why I’m so adamant about fighting tough guys. That’s just my mindset right now, I’m not worried about anything other than beating the best. I feel I get through this fight, I’m in a position to be the youngest world champion in history at 22 years old.”