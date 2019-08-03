Aaron Pico Sings With Ali Abdelaziz & Dominance MMA

Spread the word!













Famed mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz has inked another notable fighter to his Dominance MMA team.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Bellator featherweight star Aaron Pico has signed on with Abdelaziz and Dominance. Abdelaziz offered a brief statement on signing Pico.

“Aaron has so much raw talent, one of the most talented fighters I’ve ever seen. He will become Bellator champion but it will be the right way.”

Pico has seen quite a bit of struggle in his young MMA career. He came into Bellator as a highly-touted prospect, expected to make waves in the featherweight division. Instead, his professional debut was over in just 24 seconds with a submission loss. After that, Pico saw success with a four-fight win streak, winning all via stoppage in the first round.

That win streak came to an end against Henry Corrales at Bellator 214 in January. Pico was knocked out in the first round of their matchup in Inglewood. He returned earlier this summer in June against Ádám Borics at Bellator 222, only to be knocked out again in the second round with a flying knee.

It will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old responds coming off back-to-back knockout losses.

What do you make of Pico deciding to sign with Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA?