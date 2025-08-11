Aaron Pico Likely to Win his UFC Debut At UFC 319 According to Oddsmakers

The upcoming UFC bout between Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico is set to be a highly anticipated featherweight bout at UFC 319, taking place on August 16, 2025, in Chicago. This fight carries significant stakes for both fighters, as it acts as a potential title eliminator that could dramatically impact their rankings and future title contention in the featherweight division. This is Aaron Pico’s debut in the UFC after an incredible career with Bellator.

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico Odds

For the upcoming UFC 319 bout between Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico, the betting odds with the best sportsbook promos currently favor Aaron Pico as a slight favorite. At major sportsbooks, Pico’s odds are around -150 to -158, meaning bettors would need to wager about $150 to win $100 backing him. Lerone Murphy is listed as the underdog with odds around +124 to +125, so a $100 bet on Murphy would yield about $124 if he wins.

These odds reflect the general perception that Pico’s explosive wrestling and striking skills give him a slight edge, especially making his UFC debut with high expectations. However, Murphy’s undefeated record and proven UFC experience make him a strong underdog with value at those odds.

The odds have shown some tightening as the fight approaches, with Pico consistently favored but by a modest margin, indicating bettors see this as a competitive matchup rather than a one-sided affair. Overall, the betting market predicts a close, intriguing fight with Pico’s aggression against Murphy’s striking shaping the outcome.

The fight ending by KO/TKO is considered appealing to bet on, especially for Aaron Pico, given his aggressive style, powerful striking, and history of finishes. Lerone Murphy, known for his technical striking and durability, is viewed as more likely to win by decision. The market shows a competitive fight with excitement around whether Pico can push for a finish or Murphy can neutralize the aggression and endure to win on points.

Aaron Pico is known for his wrestling pedigree with multiple national championships, he uses this to control fights and implement relentless ground pressure combined with effective ground-and-pound. His striking incorporates boxing and Muay Thai techniques.

Murphy seeks to defend his undefeated status and solidify his position among the elite, while Pico aims to announce his arrival in the UFC with a statement win. Betting odds slightly favor Aaron Pico due to his explosive style and wrestling acumen, but Murphy’s proven UFC success and experience offer him a strong chance of victory.