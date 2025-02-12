Denys Berinchyk accused of sending racist parcel to Keyshawn Davis ahead of boxing title fight

ByRoss Markey
Ahead of their WBO lightweight title fight this weekend, Denys Berinchyk has been accused of travelling to the room of opponent, Keyshawn Davis in the days ahead of their clash — placing a parcel containing bananas and watermelon on his doorstep, which has been described as a racial incident by the challenger.

Berinchyk, the current undisputed WBO lightweight champion, returns to action in the first defense of his divisional crown this weekend in New York, taking on the unbeaten Olympic silver medal winner, Davis in the pair’s grudge fight in ‘The Big Apple’.

Keyshawn Davis accuses Denys Berinchyk of placing racist package on his doorstep

And appearing at a pre-fight press conference this evening, Davis confronting Berinchyk over a package which was left by his front door — accusing him of placing it there, which containing a punet of bananas and watermelon, in a racially motivated barb.

“I want to address the fact that this guy (Denys Berinchyk) came to America to give me bananas and watermelon with a note on it,” Keyshawn Davis said at this evening’s press conference. “It’s unprofessional, and I feel like it’s racist, and you just made this fight a little more personal.

Y’all heard what I said. This man brought a box of bananas and a watermelon,” Keyshawn Davis continued. “He brought a box of bananas and a watermelon to America to get to my room, to bring to my room, and I just, I took it as racist.”

Boasting an unbeaten 12-0(1) professional career ahead of his WBO lightweight title charge, last time out, Davis landed a second round knockout win over Gustavo Daniel Lemos to retain the WBO inter-continental lightweight crown, and win the IBF inter-continental belt.

As for the 19-0 Ukrainian puncher, Berinchyk the fellow Olympic silver medalist has turned in nine career knockout victories, and won the WBO lightweight title back in May with a split decision win over the course of twelve rounds against Emanuel Navarrete.

Back in 2021, Berinchyk managed to turn in a retirement knockout win over former UFC featherweight and BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Artem Lobov in a bare knuckle boxing match in Kyiv, Ukraine.

