7 Fights Added To UFC San Antonio

The UFC’s return to San Antonio, Texas, at the AT&T Center on July 20 is taking shape as a number of fights were confirmed for the event.

It was previously reported by ESPN that a women’s flyweight bout between Liz Carmouche and Roxanne Modafferi would be the first addition to the card. It was later confirmed by Carmouche on Thursday.

The UFC also confirmed a number of other fights with ExpressNews.com (via MMA Junkie). Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris will notably have a quick turnaround as they face each other in a heavyweight bout.

The two were originally scheduled to face each other this month. However, Oleinik stepped in on short notice for Alexander Volkov to take on Alistair Overeem last month, albeit in a losing effort. Harris, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout win over Sergey Spivak earlier this month.

Former women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington will be making her return for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes last May. She will face Irene Aldana, who emerged victorious against Bethe Correia at UFC 237 this past weekend.

Sam Alvey also returns when he faces Klidson Abreu in a light heavyweight contest, while bantamweights will be in action as well. Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series winner Domingo Pilarte and Felipe Corales will collide, as well as Mario Bautista and Jin Soo Son.

Lastly, a featherweight fight between veteran Alex Caceres and Steven Peterson is also on the card.

There is no main event set for now, but it is expected to be announced soon along with more fights to round out the card. The full card as of now can be seen below: