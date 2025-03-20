21-Year-Old Australian MMA Fighter Dies From Rare Condition Linked to Brutal Gym Workouts

An Australian mixed martial artist died weeks after collapsing following a bout at an MMA event.

Jake Sendler, 21, from Melbourne, was found to have a life-threatening condition known as rhabdomyolysis triggered by severe muscle breakdown that floods the body with harmful toxins. While preparing for a bout under the Hex Fight Series banner on March 2, Sendler unknowingly pushed through worsening symptoms, completely unaware that his body was shutting down.

Sendler was spotted wildly throwing punches “at the air” during the final round of his three-round fight and acting erratically.

Shortly after leaving the ring, his condition rapidly deteriorated. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was placed in an induced coma and underwent surgeries and blood transfusions. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Sendler was experiencing organ failure. He passed away on Wednesday.

Doctors reportedly said it was the most severe case of rhabdomyolysis they had ever encountered.

According to an insider, Sendler still had 13 pounds to cut 48 hours before the scheduled fight.

“He told people he trained with on the Friday before the fight, approximately 48 hours before stepping into the ring, that he still had five to six kilos to drop,” the insider told News Corp. “Given that he typically weighs around 75kg, that means he was attempting to lose nearly seven percent of his total body weight in two days.”

Aspiring MMA fighter Jake Sender wanted to become a PE teacher

A GoFundMe page has been set up in his memory and has already raised more than $34,000 as of this writing.

“Fighter, Coach, Warrior – His Legacy Lives On,” it reads. “With profound sadness, we share the heartbreaking news that Jake has passed away. Jake was not only a fighter in the MMA ring but also a true warrior in life. A dedicated athlete, compassionate coach, beloved son, brother, and friend, Jake’s generous heart, boundless energy, and unwavering support deeply touched everyone who knew him.”

Sendler hoped to become a physical education teacher and leaves behind an older brother, a younger sister, and his partner, Angela.

“Jake was an absolute warrior, such a good man,” his mother Sharone said. “He would never want this to happen to anyone. Our message is to listen to your bodies, but keep being great and follow your dreams.”

