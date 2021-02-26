Making her pro debut with sky high expectations thanks to her siblings, Victoria Lee made sure not to disappoint.

Lee, the younger sister of ONE Championship title holders Angela and Christian, made her pro debut opposite Sunisa Srisen in the only MMA bout at ONE: Fists of Fury. Srisen came in with a 4-1 professional record, her only loss belonging to Stamp Fairtex.

The 16-year-old Lee and Srisen traded shots early on before finding themselves on the mat. From there, ‘The Prodigy’ started to take over, fishing for a rear-naked choke and finishing the round with a barrage of strikes from top position. In the second round, Lee wasted no time taking her opponent down. She immediately took Srisen’s back and worked in another rear-naked choke, forcing a tap (H/T MMAFighting).

16-year-old phenom Victoria Lee 🇸🇬🇺🇸 does her family proud, submitting Sunisa Srisen in her ONE debut! #ONEFistsOfFury #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/PjNK3FmHlU — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 26, 2021

“Things didn’t go according to plan,” she said in her post-fight interview. “I tried to finish it in the first round. However, we just went back to the corner, my dad said ‘hit the reset button’ and I did what I was supposed to do in the first round, in the second.

“Once I got her to the ground, I was just focusing on my base, got the hooks in, and I saw her head pop up so I went for the neck and I just squeezed.”

The Lee family dynasty will look to keep their momentum running in April, when Christian defends his lightweight title against Timofey Nastyukhin. The champion has made some proclamations ahead of the fight and will look to back up his words.

Fans will have to wait a while before seeing Angela step in the ring again, as she is expecting her first child. ONE Championship is holding an 8-women atomweight grand-prix, with the winner tentatively scheduled to face Lee upon her return in November.

