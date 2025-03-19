Will John Cena stay until WrestleMania 42?

WWE sensation John Cena has said that he will be retiring at the end of his farewell tour, which is set to come to an end in December 2025 – but now that he’s turned heel, do we truly believe that he’s going to hang them up on a random edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Boston?

Sure, going out in his hometown (kind of) would make sense, but John Cena deserves to leave after a match on the grandest stage of them all. We’d have to imagine that he’s got a lot of gas left in the tank in this heel run and although there’s a chance that it’s short-lived, there are plenty of dates that lie ahead for him on this retirement tour.

In addition to winning the 17th world title he desires (which should obviously happen), John Cena has plenty of guys that he can feud with. Some are part of the new generation, whereas others are old rivals that he has unfinished business with – like Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Will he actually stay, though?

John Cena’s time to shine

In addition to giving him the kind of heel run that is long enough to really mean something, we also think John Cena needs to eventually end his time in professional wrestling as a babyface. There are so many different ways in which they could go about doing it, but we guess it all comes down to what the man himself wants.

Cena understands the business more than most and him extending the run would give us all what we want – which is more time before we eventually say goodbye.

Alas, whether he’s heel or babyface, we just want to make sure WWE nails it when it comes to the farewell of John Cena. If he’s heading out in December, they need to make the storyline worth it.