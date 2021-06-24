Despite some progress, female boxing is still not as popular as male sport. It has to go a long way to reach the same status as male boxing. However, there are several women whose professional achievements in boxing are great. So let’s take a look at ten best women boxing history has ever seen. They are undoubtedly great champions and inspiration for many people around the world.

10. Lucia Rijker

She is undoubtedly among the most popular female fighters ever named the ‘most dangerous woman in the world’. She came to boxing as a kickboxing champion with impressive results. And the boxing career of the Dutch brought her as much success as she had in the world of kickboxing. An incredible career finish with 17-0 record seems more stunning when taking into consideration her 14 wins by knockout. So it’s not surprising that the former champion in both lightweight and welterweight was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame alongside with only 2 other females.

9. Ann Wolfe

The glorious career of this “hardest hitting woman” ever was highlighted with clinching simultaneously 3 world titles in 3 different weight divisions in 2004. So she managed to emulate Henry Armstrong’s great result before her retirement in 2006.

8. Laila Ali

The daughter of Muhammad Ali proved to be a great champion like her father. And she really had an impressive career highlighted with a 24-0 record, and the most fights were ended with knockouts. Another highlights of her career see world titles at light-heavyweight and super-middleweight.

7. Claressa Shields

This woman has made history in recent times by reigning in 3 weight categories so far. Undoubtedly queen at middleweight she added titles in light-middleweight and super-middleweight as well. And she managed to do it quicker than anybody before. Her stunning career is highlighted with consecutive medals in Olympics-2012 and 2016 (the only US boxer both male or female having achieved that).

6. Katie Taylor

Glorious career of this woman is highlighted with great results both in amateur and professional field. Within her amateur career, she managed to win 5 world championships and a 2012 Olympic Gold medal. Turning pro she managed to fight to 2-weight world titles which allowed to consider her as the queen of the lightweight.

5. Cecilia Braekhus

Originally kickboxer coming from Norway she took world welterweight crown in 2014/ Since that time she has no wish to lose it as well as her other titles. Known as the “First Lady” of boxing as she managed to hold all the titles at the same time being the first female boxer to achieve that result. Her other achievements, including her being the longest-reigning female champion, allowed her to be nominated to Female Fighter of the Year several times.

4. Amanda Serrano

This fighter originally from Puerto Rico is known thanks to achievements such as being the only female with crowned in more than 4 weight divisions (9 titles in 7 weight categories in overall). The “Real Deal” has two awards as the Women’s Fighter of the Year (2016 and 2018) as well. Rumor has it that she made a deal with a well-known online casino product development company, according to which will be created free online slots no download, where she will be part of the design.

3. Regina Halmich

This person did her best to raise popularity of the female boxing across European continent. She is undoubtedly among the best women fighters ever. The German won world titles in all of light-flyweight, flyweight and super-flyweight until retired from sport in 2007 with incredible statistics showing only one loss in 56 fights.

2. Christy Martin

Christy is first of all a pioneer of female boxing. Named by experts as “the most successful and outstanding US female boxer” she was the first ever woman inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 thanks to her glorious 23-year career. Though she has won only 1 champions title (WBC belt in super middleweight) she belongs to most recognizable boxers.

1. Mia St. John

This fighter was named “Knockout” after her lightning win in just 54 seconds from the start of the first round. only of female boxing. Former lightweight and light-middleweight champion, she had a really illustrious and long-standing career seeing her battling 65 times in five divisions from 1997 tol 2016. She brought up another knockout with her decision to pose for the cover and 11 internal pages of Playboy magazine in November 1999.

Conclusion

The popularity of female boxing is still rising, as this sport can be as attractive as male boxing. Female boxing has already its great champion and its history which definitely does not end today. So we can wait for new stunning fights and new great champions as well.