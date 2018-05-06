Watch: Kyoji Horiguchi Destroys Ian McCall In Seconds At Rizin FF 10

Ian McCall had a rough go in just his second fight under the Rizin banner.

The promotion held its tenth event today on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan. This also marked their first event of 2018. The show was headlined by McCall vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight bout.

As seen in the fight, Horiguchi ended the fight in quick fashion as he connected with a wicked punch in just nine seconds to knock out McCall. It only took one shot for this fight to be called off by the referee.

I have no words at all. pic.twitter.com/6DiUfNbBcG — inxxane (@inxxane) May 6, 2018

If you recall, McCall was granted his release from the UFC in October of 2017 to pursue other opportunities.

Once he was available, Rizin decided to sign him to be in their tournament. It should be noted that McCall suffered a first round TKO loss to Manel Kape in his first fight under the RIZIN banner in December of 2015.

His previous fight saw him suffer a loss to John Lineker in January 2015 in the UFC.

On the flip side, Horiguchi decided to test out the free agent market and left the UFC in 2017. Now, he’s extended his winning streak to nine, which includes his last three bouts with the UFC as well as his time in the RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix, which he won.

What’s impressive about Horiguchi is the fact that his only loss in the last six years was a defeat to top pound-for-pound king Demetrious Johnson in 2015 under the UFC banner.

Here are the results from the event:

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Ian McCall via KO (punch), R1

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Yusaku Nakamura via TKO, R2 (kickboxing)

Kanna Asakura def. Melissa Sophia Karagianis via unanimous decision

Yusuke Yachi def. Diego Nunes via split decision

Daron Cruickshank def. Koshi Matsumoto via KO (head kick), R1

Issei Ishii def. Daishin Sakai via unanimous decision (kickboxing)

Kai Asakura def. Manel Kape via split decision

Ayaka Hamasaki def. Alyssa Garcia via unanimous decision

Ante Delija def. Ricardo Prasel via unanimous decision

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Andrey Kovalev via split decision

Kanako Murata def. Lanchana Green via submission (anaconda choke), R1

Tomohiro Kitai and Darvish Kurogi fight to split draw (kickboxing)