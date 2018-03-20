Early Betting Odds For Possible Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight In UFC

Despite the fact that a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch has yet to be official, it hasn’t stopped oddsmakers to release the early betting odds for the fight.



Mayweather has been teasing for months now that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA. He recently went on record by saying that he plans to submit the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.

The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.



As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.



Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon. As a result of this report, which has been making the rounds, the early betting odds have been released.

McGregor has made it perfectly clear in previous interviews that he wants the rematch to happen. The UFC lightweight champion hasn’t competed under the UFC banner since UFC 205 when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the title.

Mayweather has gone on record by stating that this would serve as his retirement fight, which would leave him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record. If this fight does happen then, it wouldn’t impact his boxing record but rather his MMA record.

Westgate released Monday new line betting odds of McGregor as a -1000 favorite and Mayweather at +650. This all means that you would have to bet $10 to win $1 on a McGregor bet. A Mayweather bet of $10 would win $65 if he were to win the fight.