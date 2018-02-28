UFC on FOX 28 Sees Slight Increase In Final Ratings

The final ratings are in for UFC on FOX 28.

The show pulled in 2,037,000 viewers, which is up 15 percent from the record-low of 1,771,000 viewers that was brought in by the Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson fight.

By looking back on the history books, the previous two events that did better than UFC on FOX 28 as of late was back in April that was headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis and going back to the 2016 show headlined by Carlos Condit vs. Demian Maia.

The good news is that the show peaked big in the main event, which ended up being the highest-rated part of the show when it did 2,731,000 viewers.

Keep in mind that the historically, the longer the main event goes, the better viewership is.

Despite the fact that it was still among the lowest-rated UFC events on FOX, the show did better than it was expected to do by the media due in large part to the lack of marquee stars.



The prelims drew 1,216,000 viewers on FOX, which marks the best prelims on FOX since the prelims that were leading to the Holly Holm vs. Valentina Shevchenko fight in 2016.

The main event saw Jeremy Stephens pick up a knockout victory over Josh Emmett on Saturday night at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on big FOX.



Going into this event, there were several fight fans and members of the media who criticized the promotion for booking this fight as the main event had a lack of star power between the two fighters.



The event had to go up some tough competition as they went head-to-head with Olympics on NBC and the Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on ABC.