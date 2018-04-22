UFC Chile Main & Co-Main Events Scrapped

The UFC will have to find new bouts to serve as the main and co-main events of the upcoming UFC Chile event.

It was revealed in a report by Combate that the two headliners have been scrapped. Let’s break it down.

Santiago Ponzinibbio has been forced to withdraw from his headlining bout against Kamaru Usman due to a hand injury. Usman has won all seven of his bouts in the UFC while Ponzinibbio is 8-2 inside the Octagon and has picked up six straight wins.

“They’re working (on finding a replacement),” Usman told Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting. “But I won’t fight if it’s not a ranked opponent.”

Former title contender Volkan Oezdemir was slated to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua in the co-main event of this show.

However, that fight won’t happen as Oezdemir’s ongoing legal situation in Florida will not allow him to leave the country and this fight will have to be scheduled for a later date.

Oezdemir had to surrender his passport as part of a third-degree felony battery charge due to an alleged incident in Florida.

Rua has been on the sidelines for over a year now. He was last seen in the Octagon when he picked up TKO of Gian Villante at UFC Fight Night 106 in March 2017. This win marked his third straight victory, which is the longest winning of his UFC career.

If you recall, he was supposed to rematch Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 117 in September. However, that wasn’t meant to be as he was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a knee injury.

On the flip side, Oezdemir is looking to get back in the win column and on track to another title shot as he suffered a second-round TKO loss against Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January.

UFC Chile is set to take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is how the current card looks:

Kamaru Usman vs. TBD

Andrea Lee vs. Veronica Macedo

Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque

Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas

Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo

Humberto Bandenay vs. Gabriel Benitez

Zak Cummings vs. Michel Prazeres

Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz

Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes

Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva

Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis