UFC Belem Preliminary Card Results: Sergio Moraes Edges Out Tim Means

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, February 3rd, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 125. Headlining the card are Lyoto Machida and Eryk Anders, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Sergio Moraes vs. Tim Means in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Means ducks a wild overhand from Moraes and goes to the body. They clinch up, Moraes gets double overhooks and pulls guard. Means trying to extricate himself. As soon as Moraes stops locking Means down, Means jumps up and escapes. Long punches to the body. He catches a front kick from Moraes who flops to his back. Moraes tags Means with a fast hook. Means seems recovered and he pumps his jab. Moraes is landing his power punches on a tentative Means. Another straight right and right hook land for Moraes. Means responds with an elbow and then shucks off a shot. In round 2, Counter left hook and more leg kicks for Means, then a check knee. He nearly catches a kick from Moraes. In round 3, Moraes lands a flush 2-3. Means continues throwing short shots then a head kick. Both men landing punches, Means more but Moraes harder. Moraes lands a head kick but Means eats it and backs Moraes to the cage. He lands a stiff knee to the body and is putting combinations on Moraes. Moraes lands a nice right hook to the body but Means answers with a left hook to the body of his own. Means continues to work behind his jab and land volume. Means off balances Moraes and this time he follows Moraes down for a moment to land a couple elbows before standing. Moraes lands a pair of hard hooks right before the bell. Moraes got the decision win.

Alan Patrick vs. Damir Hadzovic is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Hadzovic manages to get to his feet and turn Patrick around on the cage but Patrick takes him back down. Damir stands but Patrick is latched on his back. Hadzovic turns Patrick around again and elbows him in the face. Patrick tries a trip and nearly eats a knee after it fails. After they finally break Patrick charges forward with several straight lefts that land flush. He gets a takedown but has to fight off an armbar. Patrick landing elbows and punches from the top. Hadzovic pushes Patrick away and gets up but Patrick is on him, takes him down again. Damir again climbs to his feet and knees the body but Patrick is stuck to him. After failing on a high crotch, Patrick hits a trip and lands lefts to the bell. In round 2, Hadzovic gets his back off the fence but not for long. Another takedown for Patrick. Patrick climbs on Hadzovic’s back as Damir gets to a knee along the fence. Both hooks in. Hadzovic fends off the choke and Patrick goes to left hands. The ground and pound forces Hadzovic off his knees and he goes belly up. Damir is punching Patrick and Patrick seems like he doesn’t know what to do, not really pursuing the choke. In round 3, Hadzovic marches forward. Patrick wings punches at him and Hadzovic throws knees, looking for another Hail Mary. Patrick gets Hadzovic to the fence and only then drops down for a takedown, gets it easily. Damir throws up a triangle but Patrick escapes. Hadzovic rolls under and climbs to his feet but Patrick is stuck to him. Damir hits a knee before getting taken down again. Patrick gets the back again. Patrick picked up the decision win.

Maia Stevenson vs. Polyana Viana is next in a strawweight bout. In round 1, Stevenson marches forward throwing hands. Viana pumps out straight shots but Maia closes distance. Strawweight special head-and-arm throw for Viana. Stevenson pops right up and gets in on her own takedown. She gets it but instantly finds herself ensnared. Viana nearly gets an armlock but Stevenson escapes. Stevenson ducks down for another takedown but Viana wraps up her neck and knees the body. Stevenson goes to her back, Viana stacking her. Short punches and hammerfists for Viana. She slides through to mount and then gets the back, Rear-naked choke instantly slapped on for the win.

Joe Soto vs. Iuri Alcantara in a bantamweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card. In round 1, Alcantara hurts Soto with a body strike. Alcantara swarms him with strikes that led to him dropping with a left hand and finished up the fight with shots on the ground.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Fig stands over Morales and tries dropping hammers but Morales upkicks and keeps his legs in the way. He slides back toward the cage but Fig stays on top and drops big punches. Fig goes down into full guard and works mild ground and pound. Morales so far unable to escape or threaten. Herdy stands them up. Fig hurts Morales, whose knees buckle and Figueiredo snatches his neck and gets on top but Morales survives to see the end of the round. In round 2, Superman punch starts the round for Figueiredo then a hook to the body and a hook upstairs. Morales throws a hard 1-2 but Fig ducks under and gets a takedown. Figueiredo is back on top in full guard. He stands and stacks Morales, who continues to keep his legs between them. Morales pops up. Stiff right for Morales but Fig comes right back at him. Morales is having a hard time pulling the trigger. Leg kick for him. Figueiredo smashes Morales and polishes him off!

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Sergio Moraes def. Tim Means by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)



Lightweight: Alan Patrick def. Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)



Strawweight: Polyana Viana def. Maia Stevenson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:50 of R1

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara def. Joe Soto via TKO (Punches and Elbows) 1:06, R1



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Morales via TKO (punches) at 4:34 of R2