UFC Atlantic City Bonuses: Branch Earns Extra $50K For Knockout

UFC Fight Night 128 emanated tonight (Saturday, April 21, 2018) from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The headliner saw two 155-pound contenders, Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza, duke it out for supremacy.

Apart form the main event, former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) two-division champ David Branch made an emphatic statement against Thiago Santos with a first round knockout.

This was several months removed from his second round defeat to ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Branch took home an extra $50,000 for his efforts and Performance Of The Night.

Our second recipient of Performance Of The Night goes to none other than welterweight Siyar Bahadurzada. He pulled off an amazing second round TKO over opponent Luan Chagas by way of body kick.

It was one of the more dramatic finishes of the night and earned the 34-year-old $50,000 more to take home.

Finally, fight of the night goes to the bantamweight scrap between Merab Dvalishvili and Ricky Simon. Simon made his Octagon debut in Atlantic City, and what a debut it was.

The end of the fight brought a ton of controversy as Simon locked in a choke that seemed to render Dvalishvili unconscious. The referee never called the fight off and it seemed as though the fight would go to the judges’ scorecards.

Instead. the decision was made to award Simon the fight for rendering his opponent unconscious with the choke. They’ll both take home an extra $50,000 for their amazing performances.