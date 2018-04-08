UFC 223 Post-Fight Press Conference

This weekend’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is in the books, and the card delivered a solid night of action for the New York fans, even if it couldn’t live up to the hype of the all-out craziness of the week that preceded it.

In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov became the new UFC lightweight champion after he dominated tough last-minute replacement Al Iaquinta after four prior potential opponents were removed from the fight for one reason or another.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas beat former dominant champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an exciting, back-and-forth affair that saw “Thug Rose” win the first two rounds, Jedrzejczyk come back in the middle rounds, and Namajunas come back strong in the fifth.

There’s a lot to unpack, so join us for the UFC 223 post-fight press conference streaming live right now:

