UFC 222 Salaries: Cris Cyborg Banks Big Payday

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the UFC 222 salaries on Sunday morning and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC 222 took place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.

By breaking down the salaries, Cris Cyborg earned $500,000 (no win bonus) for successfully retaining her women’s featherweight title bout against Yana Kunitskaya, who was paid $100,000, in the main event of the show.

Brian Ortega earned $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) for upsetting former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who earned $195,000, in the co-main event.

Rounding out this fight bout card was Sean O’Malley ($44,000) vs. Andre Soukhamthath ($19,000) in a bantamweight bout, Stefan Struve ($77,000) vs. Andrei Arlovski ($275,000) in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano ($35,000) vs. Ketlen Vieira ($60,000) in a female bantamweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Cris Cyborg: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Yana Kunitskaya: $100,000



Brian Ortega: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Frankie Edgar: $195,000



Sean O’Malley: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Andre Soukhamthath: $19,000



Andrei Arlovski: $275,000 (no win bonus) def. Stefan Struve: $77,000



Ketlen Vieira: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Cat Zingano: $35,000



Mackenzie Dern: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000



Alexander Hernandez: $26,000 (includes $13,000 win bonus) def. Beneil Dariush: $48,000



John Dodson: $82,000 (includes $41,000 win bonus) def. Pedro Munhoz: $34,000



C. B. Dollaway: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus) def. Hector Lombard: $62,000



Zak Ottow: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Mike Pyle: $55,000



Cody Stamann: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Bryan Caraway: $21,000



Jordan Johnson: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Adam Milstead: $12,000