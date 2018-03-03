UFC 222 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, March 3, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 222. Headlining the card are Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Ashley Yoder in a women’s strawweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight.

Beneil Dariush vs. Alexander Hernandez is next in a lightweight bout.

John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz is next in a bantamweight bout.

C.B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard in a middleweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card. In round 1, Dollaway with a nice head kick from range, just as DC was saying he should throw all the high kicks. Nice body shot from Dollaway and he’s picking his spots well. Just landed a nice lead left too. Dollaway with a nice body kick. Lombard catches it to land a right hand. So far, Dollaway fighting a very smart range fight working distance tools on a shorter opponent. Lombard bursts forward and pushes Dollaway back to the cage, but didn’t land much of consequence there. Dollaway with a nice head kick from range, just as DC was saying he should throw all the high kicks. Nice body shot from Dollaway and he’s picking his spots well. Just landed a nice lead left too. Nice right hand to the body from Dollaway. Has really picked all his punches well. Lombard catches a kick at the bell and hits Dollaway with an overhand that dropped him. Cut to commercial. Dollaway looked hurt bad. The referee ends the fight and Dollaway was awarded the DQ victory.

Mike Pyle vs. Zak Ottow in a welterweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, there’s the one right hand that drops Pyle hard and Ottow dives into his guard. Ottow lands rights as Pyle turtles and there’s a first round TKO loss for Pyle to retire on.

Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Caraway pressuring early, lands a jab, ducks for a single and backs out. Dives in on the double, Stamann fighting him off, but Caraway chaining hard. Stamann fights for underhooks, Caraway backs up and re-shoots. Stamann breaks, lands a punch and is back to space. Caraway back in on a double, switching to a single. So far Stamann defending well. Nice knee caraway throws uppercuts and drives in again. Stamann pushing him back now. Caraway lures Stamann into over pressuring and shoots the double to get him down, right into half guard. Caraway dropped a quick knee on Stamann’s head to break his hands. Little veteran dirty move there. In round 2, nice hook combo from Stamann moving forward. He’s sticking and moving well in round 2 to keep Caraway from getting to his hips. Caraway lands a lead uppercut. Lowkick to left hand from Stamann, he’s generally winning the standup battle. Lands a hard right hand. Left hook to uppercut from Caraway, Stamann seems like he’s slowing his pace a bit. Caraway with a bad bad shot from way out, Stamann lands a knee as he stands. Caraway back in, Stamann lands another knee and another. In round 3, nice counter left hand as Caraway steps in with a jab. Stamann landing the much better sharper punches. Stamann lands a hard left hook as Caraway tries to step in. Caraway dives in on a low single and he’s running the pipe on it, but Stamann gets an underhook and shucks him back to range. Caraway lands a couple good right hands. Caraway ends the fight with hooks, Stamann dives in to a bad shot, Caraway hooks up the guillotine, but the buzzer ends it. The judges gave the win to Stamann.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, good body shot from Johnson as well, and he’s catching Milstead stepping in. Milstead throwing heat though. Johnson stuffed and he’s having to eat serious shots as his game gets going. Finally closes the clinch and gets to the single leg. Chaining now, but Milstead defending. Milstead lands a hard elbow inside and forces the clinch break. So far this fight is going as well as possible for Milstead. In round 2, counter uppercut from Milstead, but he slipped going forward. Johnson ties him up in the clinch. Johnson working the trip against the cage, but Milstead being a bit too strong for Johnson to catch out with a bodylock or single leg. Johnson going double to single but slides up to a body lock, just not getting deep enough on anything. Milstead with a trio of hard right hands in dirty boxing range. Hard rights from Milstead again, but he finally got too squared up and Johnson hit the counter double to drag him down. Now Johnson’s in ride, where he can do his best work. Milstead able to scramble up, Johnson pecking away at the legs with punches. In round 3, left hook lands for Milstead as Johnson enters behind the jab. Huge right hand from Milstead stumbles Johnson who shoots in and pushes the clinch. Milstead breaks back to space. Big right hand from Milstead. Johnson just hasn’t found any way to enter wrestling range without eating punches. Johnson flurries forward and enters a single leg to push Milstead to the fence, then backs off to space. The judges gave the win to Johnson.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz

Middleweight: CB Dollaway def. Hector Lombard by disqualification (strikes after bell) at 5:00 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Zak Ottow def. Mike Pyle via TKO (strikes) at 2:34 of R1

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann def. Bryan Caraway via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Jordan Johnson def. Adam Milstead via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)