UFC 222 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 222 is set to take place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.



Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout will serve as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this fight bout card is Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 222 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

You can watch the full episode here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgl5x7gnCLk