UFC 221 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 221 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold braves the traffic patterns down under as he arrives in Perth to a traditional Australian meal. Opponent Yoel Romero braces himself for a week of media before his title showdown. Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes takes in the Big Game and recounts how he landed his big fight against local legend Mark Hunt. “The Super Samoan” moves into his fight week home, looks back on his career and hits the gym. Rockhold shops for organic produce and get Ali-inspired advice in the sauna.

You can watch it here: