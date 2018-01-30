UFC 220 Salaries: Stipe Miocic Banks Big Payday

UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic was looking to get paid what he deserved heading into his potentially record-breaking title defense against Francis Ngannou at January 20’s UFC 220 from Boston, Massachusetts.

And after he took care of business by dominating the previously-hyped specimen, it appears that Miocic has at least taken a big step in that direction after becoming the heavyweight titleholder with the most consecutive defenses in octagon history.

Figures were released via MMA Fighting tonight showing that Miocic made $600,000 for beating Ngannou. “The Predator” made $500,000 in his loss. Also at UFC 220, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier earned $500,000 for his dominant second-round finish of Volkan Oezdemir, who made $250,000 for his first UFC defeat.

Here are the complete official UFC 220 salaries:

Disclaimer: The figures below do not reflect the fighters’ total earnings, as they may earn other income from the Reebok apparel deal and outside sponsorships, pay-per-view revenues, or discretionary ‘locker room’ bonuses the UFC sometimes gives following events.

Main Card (Pay-per-view):

Stipe Miocic ($600,000 + no win bonus = $600,000) def. Francis Ngannou ($500,000)

Daniel Cormier ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Volkan Oezdemir ($350,000)

Calvin Kattar ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Shane Burgos ($22,000)

Gian Villante ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Francimar Barroso ($27,000)

Rob Font ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Thomas Almeida ($36,000)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1):

Kyle Bochniak ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Brandon Davis ($10,000)

Abdul Razak Alhassan ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Sabah Homasi ($12,000)

Dustin Ortiz ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Alexandre Pantoja ($14,000)

Julio Arce ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Dan Ige ($10,000)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

Enrique Barzola ($21,000 + $21,000 = $42,000) def. Matt Bessette ($12,000)

Islam Makhachev ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Gleison Tibau ($50,000)