UFC 219 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 219 is less than 24 hours away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight Cynthia Calvillo shows her goals and gets some gummy bears for good luck. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, opponent Holly Holm and welterweight Carlos Condit keep their energy up throughout their weight cuts. Calvillo gets pointers from heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou in the UFC Performance Institute, and Cyborg discusses strategy with former champion Dominick Cruz on the drive to media day. The stars of the co-main event, lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza, also appear at T-Mobile and predict victories on Saturday night. The fighters of the matchups then come face-to-face on stage, as Condit meets Neil Magny and Calvillo shares the stage with Carla Esparza. At open workouts, the headliners give back, with Holm bringing fans on stage and Cyborg collecting toys for local children.

You can watch it here: