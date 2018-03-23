Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson Targeted For UFC Liverpool

The UFC has already confirmed that top prospect Darren Till would return to action inside the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

As of late, Till has been vocal about his intentions about his opponents. In previous interviews, he has talked about how he wants to knockout one welterweight fighter in particular.

Although the promotion has yet to officially announce his opponent, a new report suggest that the promotion is close to finalizing a bout agreement that would see Till take on former title contender Stephen Thompson. Till has expressed interest in making this fight happen in past interviews.

The news of this fight happening was first reported by Chris Taylor and was later confirmed by Ariel Helwani, who says the fight is close to being a done deal.

Breaking! Per sources Stephen Thompson answers the call! “Wonderboy” is set to fight Darren Till in the main event of #UFCLiverpool — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 23, 2018

Close. UFC has wanted that one for months, and it’s close, but not 100% at this moment. https://t.co/imp8SBbvCU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 23, 2018

Thompson was last seen in the Octagon at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event in New York City last November where he won via unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal.

On the flip side, Till is coming off the biggest win of his pro-MMA career thus far by beating former title contender Donald Cerrone.

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The UFC will be announcing the official main event and more bouts in the weeks to come. Here is the updated card:

Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson

Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly

Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou

Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart