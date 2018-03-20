Ronda Rousey Addresses Devastating Loss To Amanda Nunes

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has finally reflected on her pro-MMA career.

Rousey has been out of the fight game for two years. Despite that fact, she still remains silent on her last two bouts under the UFC banner. Up until those losses, she was a wrecking machine as she ran through the top contenders in the division at the time.

However, that all went away when she was dethroned of UFC gold by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 as Holm knocked her out with a head kick in devastating style. Then, she suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Since then, she has largely remained out of the spotlight and not done any interviews in which she talked about her MMA career.

Now, Rousey has signed with the WWE and is an active Superstar.

The sports entertainment company aired a special video package on Rousey’s training for her first professional wrestling match during this week’s episode of their flagship show, Monday Night Raw. During that video, she spoke about her loss to Nunes.

“I remember my last fight, walking away thinking ‘God hates me.’ I had nothing left in me,” Rousey said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).

Rousey said talking with her husband, Travis Browne, is what helped her get out of her post-loss rut.

“My husband is amazing and he really brought me out of some tough times,” Rousey said. “He would just look at me and just say like, ‘You’re not only this. You’re more than just a fighter.’ That’s not a bad thing, that’s not something I should be ashamed of, it’s something that I should embrace and showcase to the world and that’s why I’m here. “I’m not afraid to care anymore,” Rousey said. “I needed to be miserable then to be truly happy now. It’s all led to this and I didn’t even realize that I’ve always been on this path.”

Rousey is set to team up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the biggest event of the year for the WWE, WrestleMania 34.

“I thought the Olympic gold medal was all I was ever gonna care about,” Rousey said. “But life happens and things change. Then UFC was all I thought I was ever gonna care about. And then life happens and things change. Winning in WrestleMania, it feels like all I’ve ever cared about. I’ve been accumulating all the skills along the way to be the best at this. I was always meant to be on this stage. I was always meant to be at WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.