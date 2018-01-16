Rafael Dos Anjos Blasts Tyron Woodley On Social Media

It didn’t take long for UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s next title challenger to start hyping their upcoming fight.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to the media on Sunday night after UFC St. Louis concluded that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos would be the next fighter in line for the champion.

It should be noted that Woodley is coming off a recent shoulder surgery and as of this writing, there’s no word yet on the date and location for this impending title showdown.

Despite all of that, it didn’t stop RDA from start trashing talk via the power of social media to the champion.

Dos Anjos believes Woodley is avoiding top contenders in favor of money fights. You can see their exchange here:

“First @TWooodley was trying a super fight against @bisping, did not happen then he tried @GeorgesStPierre and then Diaz and now Connor. You feeling your time is up and you are getting desperate for a big fight #RDA #AndNew.”

Woodley fired back by responding with this:

“Brother just stop🤦🏾‍♂️! Crap talking ain’t your thing. Chill I’ll get to you when I get a chance. @RdosAnjosMMA @ufc.”

First @TWooodley was trying a super fight against @bisping, did not happen then he tried @GeorgesStPierre and then Diaz and now Connor. You feeling your time is up and you are getting desperate for a big fight #RDA #AndNew — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 13, 2018

Brother just stop🤦🏾‍♂️! Crap talking ain’t your thing. Chill I’ll get to you when I get a chance. @RdosAnjosMMA @ufc — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 13, 2018

That's true talking — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 13, 2018

RDA has reinvented himself since moving up to welterweight. He made the move after losing to current interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson. Since then, RDA picked up three wins with victories over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, and Robbie Lawler.

On the flip side, Woodley has successfully defended his title Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Demian Maia. The belief is that he will return to action in the first quarter of this year.