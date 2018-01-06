Quote: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Tougher Fight For Conor McGregor Than Tony Ferguson

By
Andrew Ravens
-
4
As the weeks pass, more UFC stars come out and give their take on who should the be the next contender for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Although some believe that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson should be next in line for a shot at McGregor, there are some fight fans who think that Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is coming off a win over Edson Barboza at UFC 219 last weekend, should fight the UFC champion.

It all comes down to who you are talking with about this fight. Make no mistake about it though, everyone has their own opinion.

Ferguson beat Kevin Lee to win the interim strap at UFC 216 and it was clear at the time that would be the fight to make. That all changed once Khabib won his last fight in dominating fashion.

McGregor is the most dangerous striker in the division. However, he does have holes in his game, which is his ground game as it was put on display in his back-to-back fights with Nate Diaz. McGregor was submitted by Diaz in the second round at UFC 196 but came back to win a majority decision at UFC 202.

Top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes Nurmagomedov is the tougher match-up for McGregor and he explained why in a recent interview. It should be noted that Poirier was knocked out by McGregor in 2014.

“I think Tony would have a higher percentage of getting caught with a big shot,” Poirier told Luke Thomas in a recent interview, per MMA Mania’s Andrew Pearson.

“He fights with his head up a lot, he’s long and lanky, he kind of uses unorthodox footwork that puts him out of position a lot. He’s a good wrestler for sure, but he’s not as grinding and as gritty as a Khabib who’s just going to walk you down and put you against the fence and stuff.

Definitely Tony can control guys and get on top of him and win rounds like that, or even submit guys, but I just think its a tougher fight for Conor.”

  • Draven

    A win over Barboza suddenly entities one to a title shot? LOL. Where was Ferguson’s title shot when he brawled & tapped out Edson?

    McGregor is the most dangerous striker in the division? Seriously, who writes this sack of shit?

    • Chris Kimmel

      Yes he is. Name a more dangerous striker than mcgregor. Alvarez is a brawler that can stand in the middle with almost anyone and he couldn’t touch mcgregor. Conor flat out destroyed him. And khabib was at the top way before the barboza fight.

      • Draven

        Nate Diaz tagged McGregor to the point Conor had to shoot for a takedown or ran away because he didn’t wanna stand and trade no more. Most dangerous striker in the division? I disagree.

        Khabib was on top indeed but so was Tony, where was his title shot after his win over Barboza? Khabib only fights once a year or once every two years, pulls out of big fights, botches weight cuts, always injured. Sorry but he doesn’t really want the belt.

        • deepgrim

          So are you suggesting that Nate is a more dangerous striker than conor, because the TKO percentage rate isnt going to help back you up, and you are basing this on what happened in one fight?

          In reality Khabibs performance over edson was much more dominant than tony’s over edson in which edson took on short notice, but i think we all know that the reason tony wasnt getting the title fight earlier was that he was relatively unknown while khabib has a massive fan from russia which is a new demographic the ufc are looking to get into- thats the way the UFC is- its a business.