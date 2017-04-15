Poll: Is Demetrious Johnson The Greatest UFC Champion Of All-Time?

Already the top pound-for-pounder fighter in MMA, longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson took one step closer to becoming the best fighter of all-time when he tied Anderson Silva’s record of UFC title defenses with 10 by submitting Wilson Reis in the third round of their main event bout at tonight’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson simply looked without peer in all facets of fighting, displaying precise, lightning-quick volume striking to hit Reis at will to soften him up for a takedown followed by a seamless segway into a fight-ending armbar. It’s not just the fact “Mighty Mouse” defeats his opponents; it’s that they just don’t have any chance at beating him anywhere the fight goes. His growing list of illustrious accomplishments has him up with all-time greats Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones, and indeed some feel he’s already surpassed those fighting legends.

That has ‘Mighty Mouse’ on the verge of breaking Silva’s all-time record, where he’ll almost definitely become the best MMA fighter in the sport’s history. Is he already there?

    100% best of all time. To get that many finishes in a division considered to be the weakest in that regard is something special. Silva’s run was during a time when MMA training wasn’t what it is today, he won off opponents fear mostly. The names Silva beat were ok but again that was a time when the division only had like 25 guys so all the names were familiar. Not like today where every division has 50 to 75 fighters. GSP Also not that great very 1 dimensional used his size and build to out muscle his opponents. It was another case that probably wouldn’t fly in todays UFC. Jones is a very close 2nd. To have a streak like that in the modern era against a list of killers in a heavy weight class and wins using all different styles of fighting is special to. When the time comes Jones will get his spot as the P4P king back, but he will never match that title defence record.